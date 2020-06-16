Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,941,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,487 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $122,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,435,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,630 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,303,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,263 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Raymond James by 40.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,390,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,470,000 after buying an additional 1,255,195 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,500,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 252.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,063,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,202,000 after purchasing an additional 761,788 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.15. 3,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,148. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $102.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.26.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey P. Julien sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $746,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,865.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,814,866.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,420 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Raymond James from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Raymond James from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

