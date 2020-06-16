Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 653,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $118,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,046.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $7.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.35. 377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.47 and a 200-day moving average of $220.33. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $147.14 and a 12 month high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 34.19%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HII. Buckingham Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cowen began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.89.

In other news, Director Philip M. Bilden acquired 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,480 shares in the company, valued at $273,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total value of $611,938.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,338.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,183 shares of company stock valued at $800,704. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

