Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 95,019 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,173,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,019 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.71% of NRG Energy worth $113,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 436.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 95.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 4,782.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.70.

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,772. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.09. NRG Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.