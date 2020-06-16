Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 72,076 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,076 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.60% of Varian Medical Systems worth $148,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VAR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 19.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,355,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,063,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,654 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $89,018,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $78,914,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $107,285,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 452.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,191,000 after purchasing an additional 716,309 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.78.

NYSE VAR traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,011. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $150.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.51.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

