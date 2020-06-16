Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 63,392 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,357,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Westrock worth $122,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 45.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 147,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 46,103 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 143.1% in the first quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 30,335 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Westrock in the first quarter worth about $660,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 381.5% in the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 218,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 172,799 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Westrock by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,832,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Westrock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of NYSE WRK traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.53. 23,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,564. Westrock Co has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Westrock’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

