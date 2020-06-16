Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,431 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.51% of FactSet Research Systems worth $148,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.77.

NYSE FDS traded up $5.53 on Tuesday, hitting $300.13. 19,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,749. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.22 and a 1-year high of $318.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $289.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.02 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 58.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.80%.

In other news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.30, for a total transaction of $630,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,975.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $545,241.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,051.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,078,368. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

