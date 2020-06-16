Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,821 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,160,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $123,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 3,083.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,898,386 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,762 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1,122.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 789,662 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $84,209,000 after acquiring an additional 725,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $94,960,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,865,374 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $400,149,000 after acquiring an additional 569,200 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 482.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 447,895 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,549,000 after acquiring an additional 370,947 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $35,022.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $35,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,959,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,584. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.78. 4,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,624. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $153.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.82 and its 200 day moving average is $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

