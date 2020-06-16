Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,234,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 45,164 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.71% of United Rentals worth $126,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in United Rentals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 3,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $4,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Standpoint Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on United Rentals from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,948.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $6,525,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:URI traded up $13.51 on Tuesday, hitting $160.55. 33,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,834. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.37 and a 200-day moving average of $134.24. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

