Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,805,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $144,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 312.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NI stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.33. The company had a trading volume of 18,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,984. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $30.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). NiSource had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

NI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.36.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

