Geode Capital Management LLC Has $146.03 Million Stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,799,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.57% of W. R. Berkley worth $146,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,558 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,205,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,926,000 after purchasing an additional 29,986 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,495,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,167,000 after purchasing an additional 93,982 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,296,000 after purchasing an additional 80,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,417,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,935,000 after purchasing an additional 80,940 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.73. The stock had a trading volume of 37,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,077. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.09. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WRB. UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered W. R. Berkley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.