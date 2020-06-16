Geode Capital Management LLC Has $138.25 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,573,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $138,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,501,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,656,000 after purchasing an additional 680,460 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 8,190,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,720 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,980,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,260 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,774,000 after purchasing an additional 59,608 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,504,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CarMax news, Director Shira Goodman acquired 1,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.91 per share, with a total value of $99,060.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,716.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.87. 175,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,258. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.18 and a 200 day moving average of $83.38. CarMax, Inc has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $103.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.90.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

