Geode Capital Management LLC Has $127 Million Holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,707,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.68% of E*TRADE Financial worth $126,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 370,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,809,000 after buying an additional 11,368 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 487.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 89,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 29,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ETFC traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.15. 273,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,512. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $57.30.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.59 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

ETFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

E*TRADE Financial Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.