Geode Capital Management LLC Has $125.44 Million Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,232,790 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,538 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Expedia Group worth $125,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $6,512,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 1,041.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 20,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 406 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 458 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.92. 42,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,749,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Expedia Group Inc has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $144.00. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.15 and a 200 day moving average of $89.36.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a positive return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $8,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 426,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,058,207.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $228,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.69.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

