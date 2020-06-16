Geode Capital Management LLC Has $121.95 Million Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,646,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Campbell Soup worth $121,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 258.6% in the first quarter. Seeyond now owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 89,502 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 224.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 865,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,942,000 after purchasing an additional 598,865 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,138,000. Fort L.P. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,215,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,136,000 after buying an additional 31,136 shares during the period. 47.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.76.

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.69. 323,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,146,855. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $57.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average of $48.73. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

