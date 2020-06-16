Geode Capital Management LLC Has $117.51 Million Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,721,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 356,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.97% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $117,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 642.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $120,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $998,826.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBHS traded up $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,060. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $73.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.20.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

