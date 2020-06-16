Geode Capital Management LLC Has $117.43 Million Stock Holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,727,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,134 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $117,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in United Continental by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of United Continental by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of United Continental by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of United Continental by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Continental by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UAL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Continental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Continental from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

Shares of UAL stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 23,564,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,810,016. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $96.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.99.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. United Continental had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. United Continental’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

