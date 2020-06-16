Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,214,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Teradyne worth $119,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 233.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,126.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

In other Teradyne news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $1,577,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,431.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,877,765.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,759,910.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TER traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.63. 34,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,123. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $704.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

