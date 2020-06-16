Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,592,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,824 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.91% of Eastman Chemical worth $120,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 329.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $30,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 38.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Standpoint Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.11.

Eastman Chemical stock traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.55. 11,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,311. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.20. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.