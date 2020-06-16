Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 51,836 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,387,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $120,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seeyond increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 59,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 28,548 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 33,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $31,719,000.

Henry Schein stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.79. The company had a trading volume of 307,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,499. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.32.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,685.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

