Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 35,648 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,648 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.15% of Tyler Technologies worth $135,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 162,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,294,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.78.

TYL traded up $5.66 on Tuesday, reaching $346.74. The stock had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,151. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.80 and a fifty-two week high of $382.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $346.34 and a 200-day moving average of $315.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $276.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total value of $368,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,278,998. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $9,364,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,617,232.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,311 shares of company stock valued at $37,929,019. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

