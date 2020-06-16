Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 114,441 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,353,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,441 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $147,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,358,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,992.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 84.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.47.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $1,390,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 21,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,075,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,916,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,812 shares of company stock worth $13,878,051. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.45. The stock had a trading volume of 381 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,078. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.14 and its 200-day moving average is $122.30. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.87. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.11 and a 52 week high of $151.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 310.01% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The business’s revenue was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

