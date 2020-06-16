Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,411,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $129,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total value of $105,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,912.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total transaction of $730,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,590. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JBHT traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.03. 59,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,560. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.76%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on JBHT. TheStreet raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Argus raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

