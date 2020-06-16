Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,649,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,068 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.55% of Globe Life worth $118,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Globe Life by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GL. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.43.

NYSE GL traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.74 and a 1-year high of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.84.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

