Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,693,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,208 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.21% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $116,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.1% in the first quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 331,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 117,031 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 885,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,639,000 after acquiring an additional 50,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 33,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of BAH traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,965. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $82.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.83.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 53.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $1,203,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.42.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.