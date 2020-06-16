Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,379,505 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,150 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $113,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,034,797 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $85,760,000 after acquiring an additional 59,893 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 9.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 189,611 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $15,724,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,004 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 23,501 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 77.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,633,107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $798,873,000 after buying an additional 4,200,142 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 32,753 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI stock traded up $5.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,355,935. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $139.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 135.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.63. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $129.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.04.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

