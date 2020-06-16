Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,624,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.67% of Camden Property Trust worth $128,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zelman & Associates raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded up $3.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.58. The company had a trading volume of 59,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,814. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $120.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.34 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

