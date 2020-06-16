Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 54,654 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,195,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.67% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $115,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,678.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 962.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,277.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

VNO traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,028. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.06. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 161.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.64%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VNO. Morgan Stanley cut Vornado Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.