Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 46,967 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,560,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.65% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $135,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 4.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 10.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PKG. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.14.

PKG stock traded up $3.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.83. 1,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

