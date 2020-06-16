Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 31,603 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,790,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $134,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,074. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $105.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.58. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $652.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra cut their price target on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

In related news, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $756,030.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

