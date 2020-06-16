Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 235,286 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,871,280 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $123,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TD. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.62.

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.82. 408,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,387. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $59.55. The company has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.92.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 18.30%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

