Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,051,732 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,780,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,051,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $143,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IR. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,328.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 474.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 133.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 5,015.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $1,634,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,925.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,782,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $397,211,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Vertical Research downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Shares of IR traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.58. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 393.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

