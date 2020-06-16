Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 19,504 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,674,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $142,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,456,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $289,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,869 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,427.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,219,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,272 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,705,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,932,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,149,000 after acquiring an additional 87,921 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XRAY. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.28. 127,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 123.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.89. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $873.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.00 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

In related news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $115,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,004.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $482,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,219 shares in the company, valued at $830,472.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

