Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear, headwear and accessories in retail stores in the United States and Canada. The Company sells its products principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Johnston & Murphy, Underground Station, Hatworld, Lids, Hat Shack, Hat Zone, Head Quarters and Cap Connection, and on internet websites. The Company also sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand and under the licensed Dockers brand. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genesco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.66. Genesco has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $53.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average is $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($3.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.47 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genesco will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 906.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

