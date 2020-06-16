General Electric’s (GE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Bank of America currently has a $11.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on GE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra downgraded General Electric to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Argus reduced their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.17.
Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $7.24 on Monday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 54,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 171,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About General Electric
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.
Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.