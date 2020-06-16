General Electric’s (GE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Bank of America currently has a $11.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra downgraded General Electric to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Argus reduced their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $7.24 on Monday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 54,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 171,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.