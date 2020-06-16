Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNK. TheStreet lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 30,596 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth $6,581,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 31,256 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,330 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 82,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNK traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.97. 59,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.95. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $277.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $49.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is -11.94%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

