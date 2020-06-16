Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Price Target Raised to GBX 8,900 at Jefferies Financial Group

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 8,500 ($108.18) to GBX 8,900 ($113.27) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Games Workshop Group from GBX 6,000 ($76.37) to GBX 8,000 ($101.82) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Games Workshop Group stock opened at GBX 8,080 ($102.84) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 33.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.52. Games Workshop Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,564 ($45.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,090 ($102.97). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,698.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,085.48.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names; Middle-earth battle games; book and box games; Blood Bowl and Necromunda standalone systems; and paint and tabletop miniatures support products.

