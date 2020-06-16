Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,915 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Illumina by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,081 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Illumina by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 130 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 600 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,682,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 191 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.94, for a total value of $67,029.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,588.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,128 shares of company stock worth $8,857,017. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.24.

ILMN stock traded up $8.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $356.76. The company had a trading volume of 125,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,048. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $380.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $338.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.47. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.