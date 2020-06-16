Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Takes $1.01 Million Position in Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Forty Seven during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forty Seven during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Forty Seven in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Forty Seven by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Forty Seven in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forty Seven from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $95.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

In other Forty Seven news, CFO Ann D. Rhoads sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $183,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 32,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $3,108,497.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,696 shares of company stock worth $10,848,892. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTSV remained flat at $$95.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 0.40. Forty Seven Inc has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $95.51.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forty Seven Inc will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

