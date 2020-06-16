Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 970 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 44.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Royal Gold by 194.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on Royal Gold from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Royal Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

Shares of RGLD traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.64. 5,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,640. Royal Gold, Inc has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $139.63. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.24%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

