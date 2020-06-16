Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 5,900 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of AllianceBernstein worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 696.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 17.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AB traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,629. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average of $27.03. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.43 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.59%.

In other AllianceBernstein news, General Counsel Laurence E. Cranch sold 10,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $258,196.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on AllianceBernstein from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

