Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 4,000 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,129,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.61.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $1,352,906.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.65. The company had a trading volume of 619,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.63. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

