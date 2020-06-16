Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 100 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,395,000 after buying an additional 192,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,013,000 after purchasing an additional 45,786 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,306,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,164,000 after purchasing an additional 76,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,962,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,853,000 after purchasing an additional 47,299 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,734,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $6.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.48. 10,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.03. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.84.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 38.86%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

