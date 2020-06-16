Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.72% of Universal Technical Institute worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 41,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $292,813.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 40,626 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $306,726.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 633,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,118.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,861 in the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UTI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 419 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,888. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.85. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $215.85 million, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $82.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UTI shares. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.05.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

