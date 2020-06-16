Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of Olin worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Olin by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 314,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Olin by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 451,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 54,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

OLN stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.12). Olin had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. TheStreet lowered Olin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

