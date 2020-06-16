Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Holdings in L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 4.84% of L S Starrett worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in L S Starrett by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 64,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 47,924 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of L S Starrett by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of L S Starrett by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 42,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in L S Starrett by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

SCX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.43. 17,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,463. L S Starrett Co has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $7.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. L S Starrett had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter.

About L S Starrett

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

