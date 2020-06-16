Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 8,619 Shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Stars Group were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Stars Group by 46.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,916,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740,378 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Stars Group during the 4th quarter worth about $350,172,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Stars Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,626,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,258,000 after buying an additional 419,352 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stars Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,257,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,649,000 after buying an additional 1,044,190 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Stars Group during the fourth quarter worth about $229,371,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stars Group stock remained flat at $$27.31 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.14 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Stars Group Inc has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $29.35.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners raised Stars Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Stars Group from $24.50 to $21.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Stars Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

