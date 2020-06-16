Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 5,641 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 126.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,550.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, China International Capital increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,598.67.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $37.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,610.64. 1,038,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,786,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,431.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,060.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,722.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,283.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

