Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 35,231 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,231 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVID. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at $324,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 107,288 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after buying an additional 191,065 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 151,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 54,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $7.61. 795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.33 and a beta of 1.41. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.42.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $86.45 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVID shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $8.50 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avid Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.30.

In related news, Director Christian Asmar bought 8,166 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $45,566.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,180,869 shares of company stock worth $15,347,662. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

