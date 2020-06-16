Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 30,710 Shares of Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 115.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,710 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMOT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $462,000. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 116.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMOT shares. BidaskClub lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Allied Motion Technologies from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ:AMOT traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, reaching $36.99. 3,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,281. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.01. The company has a market capitalization of $339.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.84. Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.21. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $92.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.35%.

Allied Motion Technologies Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

