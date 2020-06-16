Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 18,200 Shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.32% of Oceaneering International worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at $19,520,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth $2,962,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,591,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 942,229 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,468,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,890,000 after purchasing an additional 657,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 245.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 529,166 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OII shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Oceaneering International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.90 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

NYSE:OII traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 243,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,197. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $21.29.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $536.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 33.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

